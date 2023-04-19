Official: Priyanka Mohan joins OG

Pawan Kalyan yesterday joined the sets of OG in Mumbai in a super stylish way. PK’s fans were delighted with the update and today they got one more update. It is about the lead actress of the film. OG movie team welcomed Priyanka Mohan, who made her mark in Nani’s Gangleader, Doctor, Don and Sharwanand’s Sreekaram to the sets of OG.

Priyanka Arul Mohan got a huge fan base and her fans are excited to see Priyanka Mohan and Pawan Kalyan together on screen. This is a huge offer for the actress and the makers announced it with a poster. OG is in Sahoo fame Sujeeth’s direction and the massive action drama is produced by DVV Entertainment. This stylish action thriller releases next year.