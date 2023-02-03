New Release date of Samantha’s Shaakuntalam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s much-awaited film Shaakuntalam faces last-minute hiccups. The film is slated to have a pan-India release on 17th of February in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. Shaakuntalam is a periodic drama in Guna Sekhar’s direction and presented by Dil Raju. As per sources, Shaakuntalam will be postponed to 7th of April.

The official statement about the film’s postponement by the makers is awaited. There seems to have a difficulty in Hindi release with the success of Pathaan. Bollywood films like Shezada, which was slated to release on 17th of Feb are being pushed to the next weekend with a tremendous hit of Pathaan and with that Shaakuntalam release is now in suspense. This creates trouble for Shaakuntalam to get a good number of screens in the North. However, the official statement is yet to come.