Kalyanram to take a call on Amigos Release

Nandamuri Kalyanram’s Amigos is a thriller and getting ready for release on 10 this month. The film is carrying good buzz and makers also promoting the film with all the needed content. The film is carrying enough mouth talk, which is sufficient for the first-day theatre walk-in. Amigos trailer was expected to launch today, but Kalyanram is planning to take a decision on the film’s release because of his cousin brother Taraka Ratna’s health.

Taraka Ratna is currently undergoing treatment in Narayana Hrudalaya in Bengaluru. His health condition is stable, yet no improvement was seen. Kalyanram considering this situation, planning to postpone the film. The film should be released on the 10th of February and we have to wait and see what will be Kalyanram’s decision. Kalyan Ram will be playing a triple role in this film and Ashika Ranganath is the leading lady.