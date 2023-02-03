Kajal Locked for NBK’s next

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently enjoying his success with Veera Simha Reddy and Unstoppable with NBK season 2. It was always difficult for the makers of Balakrishna film to bring the leading lady on board. But for Anil Ravipudi it was not so difficult, he got his lead actress. This is the first time Anil Ravipudi and Balakrishna working together, film is tentatively titled NBK108.

As per sources, Kajal Aggarwal was approached by the makers and she is okay to work with Balakrishna in NBK108. There are also rumours that Honey Rose will be on board. We have to wait for the official announcement. Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are producing the film under Shine Screens banner. S Thaman is on board for music and Tammi Raju will be the editor for the film. Kajal is currently working for Kamal Haasan’s Indian2 in Shankar’s direction.