New Releases get Revised Ticket Pricing

There was a debate going on about the high ticket pricing across the Telugu states after the governments granted flexible ticket pricing. The prices are high for films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Acharya. Three films Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, Bhala Thandhanana, and Jayamma Panchayathi are hitting the screens this Friday and all these are small budget movies. The distributors decided to revise the ticket prices for the new releases. The prices of ticket prices in Telangana are Rs 200 (multiplexes) and Rs 150 (single screens).

In Andhra Pradesh, the government announced standard ticket pricing and the prices can be hiked only through a Government Order. The distributors decided to go without any price hike in the state for these new releases. A special screening of Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam was held yesterday and the response is positive.