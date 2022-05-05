Not PK, but IPAC to work for Jagan!

It is clear that the ruling YSR Congress had not signed any agreement with election strategist Prashant Kishore for the next round of elections in Andhra Pradesh. In fact, Prashant Kishore has reliably severed ties with the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC).

PK made his political debut in Bihar through the Janata Dal and went on to become its vice-president. However, in no time, he broke the relationship and tried to join the Congress at the national level.

PK had given a draft report on the Congress prospects in the country in a bid to become its functionary. However, the Congress leadership did not offer him any position but is understood to have laid several conditions including not to work as strategist to any other party.

While PK is busy with grafting his own political career, the I-PAC team members have decided to continue their work with the parties where they had worked earlier. The teams are continuing with the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, DMK in Tamil Nadu and the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh.

Sources say that Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked the IPAC team to work for his party once again with the target of winning 2024 election. The team is coming to AP for an initial study on the party’s prospects. The team members are currently busy taking the feedback from the people on the three years performance of the YSR Congress regime.

YSR Congress supremo and chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is firm on retaining power in the state and wins greater numbers than the 2019. This would mean that the party is targeting anything between 151 and 160 in the 175-member Assembly.

Though Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked his ministers and the party leaders to target 175 seats, he is credibly aiming to win 160 seats. With the opposition TDP leaving no stone unturned to wrest power in the next election, Jagan Mohan Reddy had to go for the IPAC team once again, the sources say.

It is to be seen how best the IPAC without PK would deliver!