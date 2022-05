Advertisement

Samantha’s much awaited first glimpse in & as ‘Yashoda’ released with an exciting glimpse today.

Intriguing BGM of Manisharma for the impressive glimpse have pushed the expectations bar high on ‘Yashoda’.

Playing the Titular role, Samantha is known to perform phenomenal action stunts in this Action Thriller bankrolled by Sr. Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under Sridevi Movies.

Directed by Duo Hari-Harish, movie is slated for a Pan-Indian release on August 12th.