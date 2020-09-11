New shocks for Rhea Chakraborty and her brother

After the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty and her family have been facing the heat. The actress and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials after they had strong evidence in the drug purchase case. Rhea Chakraborty was produced in the court and she has been sent to Byculla jail in Mumbai. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty applied for bail and the sessions court rejected their bail plea today.

The Narcotics Control Bureau claims that Rhea Chakraborty and her brother were involved in drug trafficking. They said that they have recovered the proofs from their WhatsApp chats and from their laptops, tablets. The sessions court granted 14-days judicial custody for Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and three others in this case. On the other side, the officials of the Enforcement Directorate are in plans to register one more case against Rhea Chakraborty on money laundering as per the investigation done by the NCB.