Rs 6,000 crore works under SRDP completed: KTR

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister K T Rama Rao on Friday told the Assembly that works to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore under SRDP project were completed. He said the remaining part of the work has been put on fast track. He said the SRDP project is yielding positive results in that the initiative is easing traffic congestion in different parts of the city, KTR said.

“Underpasses and flyovers were constructed in different areas of the city and the GHMC is ensuring there is no dearth of funds and that the works are being executed as per schedule,” KTR told the Assembly The total cost of the SRDP project is estimated at Rs 30,000 crore.

The state government is also strengthening public transportation to ensure the smooth flow of vehicular traffic, KTR stated. The road-widening works too are being taken up on a war-footing, he said. Futher, he pointed out that no discrimination was shown in the development of road works in Old City or the new city.