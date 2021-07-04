New star rises in Nandyal politics

A new star is rising in Kurnool district. As usual, she is from a political family and has the full backing of her father. She is working hard to woo the voters and win their confidence. But, this rising politician is clever enough to ensure that her faction background is not overtly visible. She is focusing more on service activities and what more? She is trying to emerge as the TDP’s most recognizable face in Nandyal and Allagadda constituencies.

Jaswanti, daughter of one-time close associate of Bhuma family AV Subba Reddy, is the rising star in the TDP these days. Jaswanthi, who shot to fame when her father AV Subba Reddy was attacked allegedly by Bhuma family members, has continued her work even during the 2019 elections. Even after the elections, she is conducting several service activities in the two constituencies. She has launched two helplines to help the people in times of Corona.

Jaswanthi and AV Subbareddy have realized that the hold of Bhuma family has weakened considerably. Former minister Akhilapriya is now embroiled in cases. Her sister is estranged with her. Given this situation, there is a political vacuum in the TDP politics. Hence Jaswanti stepped in. She has been quite active in the constituency through her service activities.

She is also in the forefront of every political programme that the TDP organizes. She is trying to emerge as the voice and the face of the TDP in both the constituencies. Sources close to her say that she might contest either from Allagadda or Nandyal in the next elections in 2024.

Her father AV Subba Reddy was for several years, a close camp follower of Bhuma group. However, he fell out after Akhilapriya took over. He could not get along with her and parted ways.