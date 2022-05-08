New Updates of Prabhas’ Raja Deluxe

Rebelstar Prabhas planned a quick film in the direction of Maruthi and the project is titled Raja Deluxe. An official announcement about the project is yet to be made and the shoot was planned to start in the first week of June. There is a delay in the project after Maruthi’s father passed away recently. Maruthi needed more time for completing the script work and the pre-production work. Prabhas now allocated dates for the project in August.

Malavika Mohanan has been finalized as one of the leading ladies in this horror thriller. Rashi Khanna and Sree Leela are the other names considered. Most of the filming will be completed in a house set that is constructed. DVV Danayya is the producer and Raja Deluxe will hit the screens next year. Prabhas will work for Salaar and Project K in May, June and July. The shoot of Salaar is expected to complete this year and the film releases in summer 2023.