Is Pawan Kalyan moving close to Naidu?

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan looks as if he is moving close to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. The two leaders have expressed the same opinion on opposition unity for the 2024 elections to defeat the YSR Congress.

There appears unanimity between the two leaders on defeating the YSR Congress for which they are advocating unity among the opposition parties. The TDP chief had even made a promise for greater sacrifice.

Pawan Kalyan had said in Nandyal district on Sunday that he strongly believes that he is ready for opposition unity. He also reiterated that he would work to keep that the anti-government vote is not divided.

The TDP chief and the Jana Sena chief have thus come for a common understanding though they are not allies now. While the TDP is in alliance with the Congress, the Jana Sena is in alliance with the BJP in the state.

Going by these indications, Pawan Kalyan is likely to sever ties with the BJP and have alliance with the TDP before the elections. As the BJP is not ready for any alliance with the TDP, Pawan Kalyan may dump the BJP and go into the TDP’s fold.

Interestingly, both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are speaking the same language and making the same statements. The script is almost one and the same and that indicates that both Naidu and Pawan have come together strategically. Time only will tell when they come together physically.