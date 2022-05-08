Pic Talk: Samantha sizzles in Red

Samantha has been a national sensation after the release of The Family Man 2. The actress is rushed with several Bollywood offers and the actress is extra cautious about her upcoming movies. She also raised her glamour quotient and her sizzling pictures kept trending on social media in the recent months. The actress sizzled in a red long outfit for the leading magazine Peacock. Samantha looked fit, fabulous and hot enough in the outfit. She also posted a bunch of pictures from her recent photoshoot for the magazine Peacock. On the work front, Samantha is shooting for Vijay Deverakonda’s next film in Kashmir which is directed by Shiva Nirvana.

