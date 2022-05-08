Pawan equates Jagan rule with emergency

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had equated Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government with that of Indira Gandhi government which imposed emergency in the country.

Speaking to the farmers in Sirivella in Nandyal district on Sunday, the Jana Sena chief said that he is not sure which party would come together to keep the opposition unity. But he said he realised the need to keep the opposition unity in the state.

“When Indira Gandhi imposed an emergency, all opposition parties came together and defeated the government. It is almost the same situation in Andhra Pradesh. There is every need to defeat the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. I don’t know which party would come,” Pawan Kalyan said.

The Jana Sena chief said that people of the state were having a difficult time under Jagan Mohan Reddy rule. He said that people have come together to defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy. However, he said he was not sure whether the opposition parties would come together and save them.

But, he said he would do his best to bring the opposition parties together for the 2024 elections. “I won’t let anti-incumbency vote to split and benefit Jagan,” Pawan Kalyan said. He also asked the people to start mounting pressure on the opposition parties to come together.

He said he was expecting a miracle to happen in the state to keep the anti-government vote undivided. He further said he would keep working to bring unity among the opposition parties in the state, even though he continues his alliance with the BJP.

However, he did not rule out the possibility of Jana Sena going for alliance with the TDP. He evaded a direct reply but said that he would take every step forward to bring unity among the opposition parties.

When asked whether he had received the road map from the BJP, the Jana Sena chief said he would speak about it when the time comes. “We are working on peoples’ problems. What road map do we need more than this?” he asked.