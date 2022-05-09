Puri Jagannadh calls Vijay Deverakonda the Country’s Pride

Sensational Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his birthday today. The actor is shooting for his next film in Kashmir. Shiva Nirvana is the director and Samantha is the leading lady. A grand birthday bash is arranged for the actor last night by the makers. Vijay Deverakonda is also done with the shoot of Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh. Puri penned a special birthday message for Vijay Deverakonda and the duo is all set to team up for the second time with Janaganamana soon.

“I saw the fire in your heart. I saw the fine actor inside you. I know what’s running in your mind. Your hunger, your madness, your commitment, your humbleness all these will take you to the places. One day you will become the country’s pride. I call you now THE VIJAY DEVERAKONDA. Happy Birthday” posted Puri Jagannadh. Liger is slated for August 2022 release and Janaganamana is announced for August 2023 release.