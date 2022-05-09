Megastar on a weight loss Mission

Megastar Chiranjeevi tasted the biggest disaster with Acharya and Chiranjeevi flew to USA and he is on a summer break. The actor will return back to Hyderabad after a month. Chiranjeevi is on a weight loss mission and the actor decided to cut down his weight. The 66-year-old actor looked super fit on screen but he looked uneven during the promotions of Acharya. Chiranjeevi decided to cut down the weight he gained and he will take up a weight loss mission in USA.

Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha are also in plans to tour in Europe before returning back to Hyderabad. On his return, he will complete the pending shoot of God Father. The release date of the film will be announnced soon. Mohan Raja directs this political drama. Chiranjeevi will have to work without breaks as he has several commitments. He will also resume the shoot of Meher Ramesh’s Bhola Shankar and Bobby’s Waltair Veerayya. Both these films will release next year.