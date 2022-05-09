F3 Trailer: Perfect Sequel on Cards

Advertisement

After the super success of F2, Anil Ravipudi decided to continue the franchise with F3. Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen retained their roles but the plot of the sequel is entirely different. The trailer is packed with unlimited fun and Venkatesh steals and dominates the comic franchise. The trailer looks colorful and has a hilarious touch. Tamannaah, Mehreen and Sonal Chauhan’s glamour show are the additional advantages. Venkatesh suffers with night blindness while Varun Tej has a speaking disorder in F3.

The film promises to be high on entertainment and the trailer is perfectly cut. F3 seems to be a perfect and successful sequel for F2. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music and Dil Raju is the producer. The film is announced for May 27th release. F3 will also have an advantage as it is the first full-length comic entertainer in the recent months as the audience had to watch a bunch of mass flicks.