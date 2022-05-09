YSR Congress to launch door to door campaign from May 11

The ruling YSR Congress is gearing up to launch its door to door campaign across the state from May 11. Chief Minister and party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had told the rank and file of the party to visit every house in their respective areas.

Jagan Mohan Reddy told the MLAs, MLCs and MPs, besides every other elected member of the party from the village ward level, to visit every house. He told them to interact with the people on the number of benefits that they have been receiving and ensure that the families give positive feedback to the government.

As Jagan Mohan Reddy started his electioneering two years ahead of elections, he told his party leaders to be in the midst of the people till the next round of elections scheduled in early 2024. Jagan Mohan Reddy is firm on retaining power for the second term.

On the other hand, the opposition TDP is leaving no stone unturned to wrest power. Its chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is getting in touch with every opposition party for alliance. He had even announced that the TDP is ready to make some sacrifices to accommodate other parties and defeat the YSR Congress.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan too is of the same view and the two leaders are making their moves to forge alliance to keep the anti-incumbency vote undivided.

In this backdrop, the YSR Congress leaders are set to begin their year-long programme of visiting every house and meeting every beneficiary. Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked his party leaders to stay with people explaining to them the welfare programmes of the government.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had already said that the YSR Congress will have to fight not just against the TDP but also against three popular media houses. To counter these media campaigns, Jagan Mohan Reddy had told his party leaders to be in the midst of the people and counter the alleged anti-government campaign by the media houses.