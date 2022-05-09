‘Oh Sita Hey Rama’ from Sita Ramam: Classical Melody

Advertisement

Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur will be playing the lead roles in Sita Ramam, a romantic entertainer set in 1980s and it is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The first single ‘Oh Sita Hey Rama’ is out and it reminds us of the 80s songs that are composed by Ilayaraja. SP Charan adds soul to the song with his magical voice. Oh Sita Hey Rama is a classical melody which will appeal to the music lovers who love melodies. Vishal Chandrasekhar composed the song and the visuals are rich enough. PS Vinod handled the cinematography work.

Dulquer and Mrunal’s on-screen chemistry has been top class. Dulquer plays Lieutenant Ram and Sita Ramam is set in the backdrop of war. Rashmika and Sumanth will be seen in other important roles. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and the film will head for a pan-Indian release soon. A major portion of the film is shot in Jammu and Kashmir.