Nidhhi Agerwal to romance Ravi Teja

Mass Raja Ravi Teja is lined up with back to back films. His next film Krack will hit the screens on May 9th and soon after this, the actor will join the sets of his next film that will be helmed by Ramesh Varma. The film is an action entertainer and Ravi Teja will be seen in a dual role. As per the latest update, Ismart Shankar fame Nidhhi Agerwal has been roped in as one of the leading ladies in this untitled flick.

The other heroine will be finalized soon. Koneru Satyanarayana who last produced Raakshasudu with Bellamkonda Sreenivas will produce this film. The technicians and other actors are finalized. Ravi Teja is running in a lean phase and he has all his hopes on Krack and Ramesh Varma’s project.