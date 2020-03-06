How can KCR help in Tamil Nadu water needs?

The Telangana state does not share a border with Tamil Nadu. Moreover, Telangana itself is facing water problems in Hyderabad capital city where people are buying water even for daily home needs. How can CM KCR help Tamil Nadu to overcome its drinking water crisis? Interestingly, the TN officials team has visited and sought support from Telangana CM. In his own inimitable style, Chandrasekhara Rao talked about how lots of water resources in the country are being wasted. He says out of total 70,000 tmc water in India, 40,000 tmc is used for irrigation. Out of the remaining 30,000 tmc, it is required to make effective use of at least 10,000 tmc to overcome water crisis in any state.

KCR also commented that it is a shame that Tamil Nadu water problems are continuing. Finally, Telangana CM called AP CM Jagan Reddy on phone and stressed the need for solving TN crisis. In their talk, no specific idea came up like how KCR talked about constructing canals in Telangana soil with AP funds to link Godavari with Krishna. The high point is that already, AP is giving water to TN from its Kandaleru reservoir in Nellore district.