Niharika gets engaged to Chaitanya

Mega girl Niharika Konidela got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a private affair in a star hotel in Hyderabad this evening. The engagement witnessed guests from both the families. Both Chaitanya and Niharika looked simple, traditional and exchanged garlands. Apart from the families of the bride and bridegroom, the event witnessed the presence of Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Kalyaan Dhev, Sreeja and others. The wedding date is yet to be finalized and announced.

