Aha announces six months plan

After the arrival of coronavirus pandemic, the whole world relied on digital platforms for entertainment. The current situations made sure that the theatres would not reopen anytime soon and the audience will have to watch films on digital streaming platforms. The digital platforms too are acquiring the rights of films for staggering prices. Telugu OTT platform Aha is set to release a series of web series in the next six months. Allu Aravind met the press and announced that they will have 42 releases in the next six months.

All these 42 projects would be original web series. Apart from these, Aha is also acquiring the streaming rights of yesteryear classic Telugu films for the audience. They are also dubbing super hit flicks from neighboring movies. Allu Aravind made it clear that watching films in theatres would always stay as the best experience for movie lovers. He made it sure that the shootings of Telugu movies will resume from October.