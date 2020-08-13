Now, Jagan proposes ‘Parishrama Aadhar’

In a significant decision, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced that industries will soon be given a unique identification number to carry out their business transactions. Touted as ‘Parishrama Aadhar’, the Jagan government will integrate their back-end operations to provide one simple identity to industries, doing away with the multiplicity of numbers currently being used by them. This will be in addition to the Aadhar card.

The Andhra Pradesh government will expedite the exercise, various government departments involved in the process have been asked to start the survey from August 15. Every industry will have to mandatorily have the ‘Industry Aadhar.’ Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy advised the officials to cover several areas in the survey, including land, water, power, other resources, workers, marketing among others.

The Jagan sarkar will conduct a Samagra Parishrama Survey 2020 to understand the industry requirements covering the needs of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labour across the state, sectors and categories of industries. A unique ‘Parishrama Aadhar’ number will be issued for each industrial unit for use by regulatory departments in the government. The survey will capture details of promoters, sector, investment, import and export, power requirement, credit requirement, employee and skills profile, re-skilling requirement and marketing among others. The suvey exercise would be completed by October 15 and the results published by October 30.

The ‘Parishrama Aadhar’ is part of the Industrial Policy 2020-23 that aims to remove regional disparities, environmental issues, pollution control, and employment generation, among others. Under the new industrial policy, the focus will be on petrochemicals, aerospace and defence, automobiles and components, food processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, textiles, electronics, footwear and leather, toys and furniture among others.

The government would identify industry-relevant jobs with desired skills.