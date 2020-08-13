Jagan review on AMRDA another contempt of court?

As the farmers’ agitation entered 250th day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday held a review meeting on the works related to Amaravati.

During a high-level meeting attended by minister Botsa Satyanarayana and chief secretary Nilam Sawhney, the Chief Minister enquired about the status of construction work in Amaravati and discussed an action plan to complete it with officials of Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA).

The CM suggested that finance department officials pool funds and plan accordingly. He ordered officials to complete the Happy Nest venture buildings.

It is well known that the YSRCP Government is fearless and courageous as far as confronting the courts and their orders. The High Court has already issued a status quo on the Capitals Bills. The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is still in force. But still, the CM has held a review meeting reportedly on the Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA).

Though the court cases are still pending and hearings are going on, the Government has formed the AMRDA in place of the CRDA. To rub salt in the wounds of Amaravati agitators and farmers, the CM has already started holding reviews directing officials how to go forward. The Amaravati JC has taken strong objection to this ‘adamant’ attitude of the CM.

Amaravati JAC convener Puvvada Sudhakar told Jagan Reddy it was not proper or ethical on his part to go against the orders of the courts. For the last fourteen months, all developmental works were halted in Amaravati area. The ruling party leaders were saying they would develop Amaravati. But there seemed to be no proof at all at the ground level.

The JAC made a fresh demand that the Chief Minister should immediately stop destruction of Amaravati if he was really committed to developing it on par with other parts of the State.