Niharika hints of getting Divorced

Niharika Konidela, the Mega daughter was seen testing her luck in Tollywood and soon she got married to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. The duo made enough noise on Instagram and other social media platforms with their happenings in life. A month ago, Chaitanya was seen deleting all their wedding clicks and other pictures together. There are speculations that all is not well between Niharika and Chaitanya. Now, Niharika deleted all her wedding pictures from her Instagram page hinting that they are no longer in good terms.

Niharika also unfollowed Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on her Instagram page. The duo got married in 2020 in a destination wedding that was attended by the entire Mega family. Niharika is keen to produce films and she recently floated a new production house.