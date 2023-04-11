Salman Khan unbuttons his shirt in an Event

Bollywood star actor Salman Khan will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the film is heading for April 21st release during Eid. Every time, Salman Khan shows off his abs, there are speculations that they are done through VFX on screen. During the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan unbuttoned his shirt and showed off his abs. The film’s leading lady Pooja Hegde was surprised and she was seen clapping on the stage. Salman said that some of his fans kept commenting that his body is as a result of the visual effects and it was not gained through the gym.

His fans kept sharing the video that went viral. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and is said to be an action-packed entertainer. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Venkatesh plays an important role. Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vijender Singh will be seen in other important roles. Salman Khan himself produced the film.