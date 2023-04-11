Tentative Release Date of Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most awaited Indian films. The first glimpse released on Allu Arjun’s birthday bagged immense response and the expectations are huge on the film. Sukumar is currently shooting for the film and Pushpa: The Rule will not make it for December 2023 release which was planned and it is because of the extensive post-production work. There are reports that Pushpa: The Rule will hit the screens in summer 2024. The makers are considering April 7th, 2024 for the film’s release. An official announcement would be made very soon.

As the film would have a pan-Indian release, the makers will have to announce the date and block the chart. Summer would be jam-packed with releases in different languages. Hence, Allu Arjun and Sukumar are in plans to announce the release date very soon. Allu Arjun is also in plans to promote the film across the nation. Rashmika reprises her role as the leading lady and Anasuya, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil will be seen in other important roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad scores the music.