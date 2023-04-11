Virupaksha Trailer: Slick and Haunting Thriller

Advertisement

Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming film Virupaksha has caught a fair amount of buzz in the last few days. It is a mystic thriller directed by Karthik Dandu. Already released teaser of the film promises a chilling mystic thriller. Today makers dropped much awaited trailer for the film.

The trailer plunges into ominous music from the start, promising viewers lot of thrills. Several deaths have taken place in the village, due to a supernatural force and it is up to Sai to play messiah. The whole village scared of these killings. How Sai Dharam finds the person who causes the deaths and what problems he faces during the process form the rest of the story.

The teaser displays elements of mysticism and black magic with lot of action and thrills. The powerful dialogues displays SDT’s resolve and the Ajaneesh Loknath arresting score makes it more exciting. The rich visuals along with the beautiful chemistry of lead actor promises an thrilling entertainer.

The Telugu audience are eagerly waiting to witness a hint at the resolution of the mysteries happening in the world of Virupaksha. Sunil, Rajeev Kanakala, Jhansi and Brahmaji are going to be seen in lead roles. The technical crew of the film includes Shamdat Sainudeen for cinematography and Navin Nooli for editing. ‘Virupaksha’ is all set to hit the screens on April 21, 2023.