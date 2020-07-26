Nithiin Leaks Rang De Dialogue

By
Telugu360
-
0
Nithiin Leaks Rang De Dialogue
Nithiin Leaks Rang De Dialogue

Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh starrer Rang De teaser will be released today as cute marriage gift from the makers of the film. As is known, Nithiin will be getting married to Shalini today.

Rang De teaser will be out at 4:05 Pm today. Showing his commitment, Nithiin despite packed marriage schedule, dubbed for the teaser. The video shows Nithiin voicing the dialogue- Nanna navvuthundi nenu kattalenu nanna. Director Venky Atluri thanked Nithiin for dubbing for the film amid his wedding.

This film’s soundtrack is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while Naga Vamsi produced it on Sithara Entertainments banner.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR