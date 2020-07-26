Actor Vishal and his father gets Corona

Corona virus is spreading widely in India. Many celebrities like Amitab Bachan and Aishwarya Rai also hit by this virus. Recent one to join this is actor Vishal and his father. Vishal confirmed the same through his social media handle.

Amidst social media rumors on Vishal and his father being tested positive for Corona, Vishal responded through Twitter and posted, “Yes it’s True, my Dad was tested Positive, by helping him I had the same symptoms of High Temperature, Cold, Cough & was the same for my Manager. All of us took Ayurvedic Medicine & were out of Danger in a week’s time. We are now Hale & Healthy. Happy to Share this”.

Even though the virus is spreading fast, the good news is that recovery rate is also very high. Most of the celebrities as well as common people, who were tested positive for Corona, are recovering from the virus.