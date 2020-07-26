Allu Arjun to surprise as a student leader?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun will start the shoot of his next film Pushpa very soon. Sukumar is the director and the regular shoot got delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The actor is holding talks with Koratala Siva for a film and the script discussions are on. Telugu360 heard that Allu Arjun will play a student leader in this mass entertainer and the film will deliver a strong social message like Koratala Siva’s previous films.

Koratala Siva is currently working on the script and he would narrate it to Allu Arjun in August. If things go as per the plan, the duo will work together for the film after they complete their current commitments. Geetha Arts will bankroll this project. Koratala Siva will complete the shoot of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya before Allu Arjun completes the shoot of Pushpa. Allu Arjun and Koratala Siva’s project will roll in 2022 if things fall in the right place.