Rajamouli to use Virtual Technology for RRR?

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is 70% complete and the entire movie unit is eagerly waiting to resume the shoot. NTR and Ram Charan are working hard to maintain the fitness they gained for their roles. The film’s cinematographer Senthil Kumar during his recent interview said that they are in plans to use ‘Virtual Technology’ for the movie. He said that the entire team spent ample time to gain enough knowledge on Virtual Technology during this coronavirus break.

Instead of using a green mat or green screen, the makers would be using LED panels to shoot through virtual technology. This is used in Hollywood big-budget films like Star Wars. SS Rajamouli will take the final call about using the technology before the shoot resumes. Senthil Kumar said that they have been shooting with a unit of 500-600 members on a regular basis for RRR and they will resume the shoot of the film only after normalcy returns.

NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actors in RRR that is made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crores.