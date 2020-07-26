KCR-Jagan shaming courts and media fearlessly: RK

It was known that in his term as Chief Minister of United AP, YSR on several occasions bypassed the orders of the courts. That was done sheerly for some political or personal benefit. YSR did not cross a limit where the courts would sit up and take notice of such violations. It was because YSR was a CM in a national level party and he had his own limitations. Now, the scene has changed dramatically in Telugu States. The general public and common man were stunned at the way the two governments were totally ignoring the courts’ orders and literally playing political games with judicial verdicts. The heads of the two regional parties, KCR-Jagan, were crossing all limits and nobody would dare correct their behavior.

First, KCR began shaming the courts as well as the media in Telangana in his own style. He has craftily used the sentiment as yet another ingredient to make his vote bank strategies give good results. He violated the laws and went on to strip the Congress of its Opposition party status by winning over its MLAs and grassroot leaders. Now, Jagan Reddy was trying to use the same strategy to attack and weaken Chandrababu Naidu. As is well known, CM Jagan has been taking KCR as a model in all things unethical and unconstitutional. Just like KCR, Jagan Reddy aimed at winning all local bodies in the elections. But, that could not be achieved as State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar postponed elections. An enraged Jagan started a witch hunt against Ramesh.

As on today, things were turning upside down. The courts were strongly objecting to policies of KCR in respect of Coronavirus prevention and to those of Jagan Reddy in removing Ramesh Kumar. In his latest political comment, ABN Radha Krishna says that the two CMs should realise at least now why the courts started countering their unethical strategies.