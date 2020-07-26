RGV completely satisfied with Powerstar

Controversial director Ram Gopal Varma manages to mint money in some or the other ways with his films. His recent film Powerstar had nothing interesting and all those who spent Rs 250 for the film are utterly disappointed. But, RGV is a happy man. The film is made on a shoestring budget and is wrapped up in less than Rs 10 lakhs. He is said to have got enough money on the first day through pay per view basis.

The film neither betrayed Pawan’s fans nor impressed the anti-fans of Pawan Kalyan. Mega fans made enough noise and some of the diehard fans even went on to make movies on RGV. But the target of RGV was well achieved by the end of Friday. RGV is planning many more satires in the coming days. His team is working hard without breaks during this coronavirus season and RGV has Murder, Coronavirus and Thriller ready for release soon.