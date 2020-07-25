YuppTV’s Flash Sale – Best of Telugu & Hindi TV Shows

The Biggest and Boldest of Flash Sale from YuppTV offering Massive Discounts on all the Indian Language Packs on its platform is here. Serving Indian diaspora across the world since the past decade, YuppTV has risen as World’s No.1 OTT Platform furnishing the best of Indian Channels from 12 different languages.

While the service is priced reasonably in various countries of the world all the time, it rolls out a flash sale once in a while to make it even more attractive to the customers. The latest Flash Sale dated to arrive on 24th July 2020 offers the Indian Television packages at never before prices.

Indian Entertainment enthusiasts that are spread across the world can subscribe to these low-priced packages till the 28th of July.

The opportunity is one of the biggest and is available for the folk of the below-mentioned countries. Before diving into the specifics, let us consider how subscription during the flash sale is an amazing opportunity for Indian populace who choose well-crafted homemade entertainment.

All the amazing TV Shows like Jabardasth, Cash, Pinni-2, Bommarillu, Karthika Deepam, Aame Katha, etc., from Telugu channels* like ETV, Gemini, Star Maa, etc., channels are being aired now and they are readily available on YuppTV.

The fresh content in production and that was acquired by the channels during the last three months to entertain the audience will be available live as they are aired on the channels. Shows, Serials and Films from Malayalam, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, etc., languages are available on YuppTV through the respective language pack subscriptions.

Fresh Episodes from all the Indian TV Shows and Serials are being telecast now on the channels. The best of shows from top channels like Sony, Zee TV, Star Plus, Sun TV, Star Vijay and other channels* have acquired some of the greatest movies and have amazing content lined up to telecast soon.

Latest Releases in Hindi like Jawani Janeman, Tanhaji and new episodes from popular shows like Yeh Rishte Hai Pyar ke, Naagin, India’s Best Dancer, Kum Kum Bhagya, etc., are all accessible on YuppTV Now.

Check out the Details of the Packages in the Upcoming Flash Sale from 24th to 28th July.

Country – Package Details

Australia – Yearly Pack @ $119.99*/Year

New Zealand – Yearly Pack @ $119.99*/Year

UK – Yearly Pack @ £ 69.99*/Year

Europe – Yearly Pack @ € 69.99*/Year

USA – Yearly Pack @ $99.99*/Year

Flash Sale will be available in the abovementioned countries from 24th to 28th of July 2020. The Details of Channels and their availability can be found on YuppTV Packages Page.

Browse through all the latest available content including unlimited movies, television shows, etc., to make the most of YuppTV’s Flash Sale 2020.

*Channels availability is subject to the Region.

For more information, visit: https://www.yupptv.com/flashsale

Press release by: Indian Clicks, LLC