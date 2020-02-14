Nithiin locks director for Andhadhun Remake

National award-winning Hindi film Andhadhun impressed the audience big time and the unique narration received critical acclaim. There has been a huge demand for the remake rights and young actor Nithiin acquired the remake rights of the film for a record price of Rs 3.5 crores. There are several names speculated and Nithiin finally found the right one to helm the project. Young and talented director Merlapaka Gandhi who directed films like Venkatadri Express, Express Raja and Krishnarjuna YuddhNithiin will helm the remake.

Nithiin’s home banner Sresht Movies will bankroll this project. The film’s shoot will be wrapped up in quick schedules and the regular shoot commences post-summer. Gandhi and his team are busy with the script and the other lead actors are picked up. The film is aimed for Christmas 2020 release.