Nithiin’s Bheeshma Music Review: One of the Best Album in the Recent Times

Nithiin is all set to test his luck after a year and half with Bheeshma. The film is surrounded by a positive buzz after the released singles and the trailer caught everyone’s attention. Venky Kudumula is the director and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. Manisharma’s son Mahati Swara Sagar composed the music album that has four songs. The music album is a perfect package as it covers the songs of all the genres.

Mahati Swara Sagar managed to be simple without heavy beats. All the tunes sounded fresh and Bheeshma is one of the best music albums in the recent times. Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, Bheeshma is releasing this Friday. Here is our review of songs in a single line:

Single’s Anthem: Youthful and Meaningful

Sara Sari: Romantic and Melodious

Super Cute: Peppy Teasing number

Whattey Beauty: Foot Tapping Mass number