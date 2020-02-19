Now, Wall Street Journal raps Jagan’s government!

America’s leading daily “Wall Street Journal” has come down heavily on YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, for its ‘retrograde policies’ in renewable energy sector.

The top newspaper has published a big article on the solar power energy scenario in India.

It praised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for promoting renewable energy sector, especially solar power saying that PM Modi had devised policies to produce 450 giga watts of solar power by 2020.

However, the newspaper lashed out at the YSRCP government in AP saying that it has failed to clear the power dues of power producers even after utilising the power long ago.

The Wall Street Journal pointed out that power producers are facing several problems in AP due to the ‘lopsided polices’ of YSRCP government.

The newspaper noted that AP government not only tops in utilising power but also tops in arrears pertaining to payment of bills to power producers.

The newspaper brought to light how YSRCP government is threatening and harassing power producers that it will cancel power purchase agreements (PPAs), if power producers fail to supply power for cheaper rates as sought by the government.

Normally, Centre and state governments in India publicise news reports/ articles published in international media praising them.

But in the case of AP, the international media too is publishing negative reports.

The YSRCP government should at least now make efforts to give no scope for international media to publish negative reports by rectifying its mistakes.

The YSRCP government is denting the brand image of not only AP but also of India at international level due to its poor governance.