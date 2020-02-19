Pawan Kalyan to visit Delhi on Thursday

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan, who is also the founder of the Jana Sena Party, will visit New Delhi on Thursday.

On Thursday, the actor-producer-director will be visiting the Kendriya Sainik Board (Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare) where he will be donating a sum of Rs 1,00,000,00.

The same afternoon, he will be visiting the Indian Student Parliament (ISP) as a speaker. At the session, which will be held at Vigyan Bhavan, a short film on the Telugu superstar will be played, after which he will address the audience.

Also present at the event will be eminent personalities like Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

On the film front, Pawan will star in the upcoming Telugu remake of critically-acclaimed Hindi film “Pink”.