Jagan being cornered on anti-CAA resolution in Assembly

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy is right now not in a position to embarrass the Modi government on any issue especially the Citizenship Amendment Act. Any slight rivalry with Modi-Shah at this stage would endanger his most ambitious plans to abolish AP Legislative Council and to shift Capital City to Visakhapatnam. Apparently sensing this helplessness of Jagan, the rival parties are slowly bringing pressure on the YCP government on the burning issues of CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens).

Taking this opportunity, the TDP has also begun embarrassing Jagan Reddy by challenging him to pass a resolution in AP Assembly against the CAA and NRC. TDP Kesineni Nani volunteered to gather support from his party MLAs. Nani even shared dais with MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on the issue in order to corner the YCP.

Asaduddin Owaisi has been a long time friend of Jagan Reddy but he has never brought too many pressure on AP CM on CAA. But now, MIM is also giving embarrassment to Jagan as anti-CAA agitation is rising all over. Even a bigger challenge comes from within YCP. AP Deputy CM Amjad Bhasha threatened to resign if Jagan supported or implemented CAA in AP.