NTR following Allu Arjun’s Strategy

Trivikram is one of the top directors of Telugu cinema and his association with S Radha Krishna (Haarika and Hassine Creations) is beyond business. Trivikram never worked with any other producer after the banner was floated and they are working together from Julaayi. But Allu Arjun wanted his father Allu Aravind and Geetha Arts to join the team of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo as producers. With nothing much to do, Trivikram gave his nod and Geetha Arts took over 40% of the profits from this mega blockbuster.

The same is going to repeat for Trivikram’s next film that will feature NTR in the lead role. The film’s official announcement will be out today and it is heard that Kalyanram Nandamuri will co-produce the film along with Haarika and Hassine Creations. NTR Arts will take 40% of the profits from the film as per the news. The regular shoot will commence from May this year and the film is aimed for summer 2021 release.