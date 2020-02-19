HIT Trailer: A Gripping and Thrilling Tale

Natural Star’s second production is titled HIT and the film is gearing up for release this month. Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma played the lead roles in this interesting and hard-hitting crime thriller that is directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The theatrical trailer of the film is released and it reveals the film’s theme and the major plot. HIT is all about the story of a young girl Preethi who goes missing. Vishwak Sen plays a cop who leads Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) in the film.

The story revolves around the incidents that lead to Preethi’s missing and the investigation around. The background score and the cinematography have been top-notch. HIT has been presented in a gripping manner and the suspense is kept under wraps till the last frame. HIT trailer hints that the film is a gripping crime drama and promises to be thrilling. Prashanti Tipirneni bankrolled HIT that is releasing on February 28th release. The film is carrying decent expectations.