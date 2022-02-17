Nithya Menen takes on the role of a judge on ‘Telugu Indian Idol’

Actress Nithya Menen will be seen as one of the judges on popular music reality show Telugu Indian Idol. The makers of the show, who dropped a video earlier hinted at the ‘Bheemla Nayak’ lady’s collaboration.

Telugu Indian Idol’s show-makers unveiled a blurry video featuring Nithya Menen, as they wrote, “She owns versatility, and her voice has a melody!! Guess the Queen Of Melodies, If you can!!!”.

Nithya Menen is also a noted playback singer and a well-trained traditional singer. She has crooned some popular songs in the Telugu movies ‘Ala Modalaindi’, ‘Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyindey’, ‘Ishq’, and other movies in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada as well.

The actress will share the panel of judges with ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’ music composer Thaman on the show. Musician Thaman, who is currently basking his glorious career with back-to-back hits, will make his valuable comments and give input to the singers.

‘Indian Idol’ fame Sree Rama Chandra, who recently appeared on ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ is hosting this upcoming show, which will be streamed on Aha.

On the other hand, Nithya Menen’s upcoming movie ‘Bheemla Nayak’ is releasing on February 25.