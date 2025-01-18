Nitish Kumar Reddy has to wait

BCCI announced Indian team for Champions Trophy 2025 and ODI series against England. Rohit Sharma will lead the 16-member team, while Shubman Gill will assist him as Vice Captain.

While most of the choices of selectors have been on expected lines, the omission of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy from the Indian squad has turned into a debate. Inspite of being the second highest run scorer for India in Border-Gavaskar Tournament, the young all-rounder did not get place in team India.

As Nitish Kumar Reddy did not get selected for Indian cricket team, his fans are expressing their disappointment and directing their ire towards BCCI selectors. But if we carefully analyze selectors decision, the exclusion of Nitish Reddy was more because of unavoidable circumstances, rather than cricketer’s performance and ability.

There is extremely heavy competition for Indian cricket squad in all formats. Especially the competition is even more cutthroat in case of One Day International (ODIs). If a new cricketer has to get a call from Indian selectors, then he has to be exceptionally tallented and perform consistently.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has done the same and burst on to the Indian cricket stage, with his consistent performances in India’s tour in Australia. Though Nitish was included in Indian Test Cricket team, as bowling all-rounder, he performed almost like a regular batsman. His century at Melbourne Cricket Ground is now part of Cricket history books.

No one expected such a shining performance from 21-year-old cricketer from Vishakapatnam. This has put stress on selectors, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

But there is heavy competition in all-rounders segment, with players like Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya already being regulars in the Indian squad. Besides these two top all rounders, players like Washington Sundar and Axar Patel are competing for place in Indian cricket squad in all-rounders category. But there will be place for just two all-rounders in the team mostly.

As there are enough all-rounders already in the team, Indian cricket selectors have not picked Nitish Kumar Reddy for the upcoming series. But the young cricketer is perceived as a promising all rounder and Indian team management has complete confidence on his abilities. It is just a matter of time for Nitish Kumar Reddy to become a regular member in Indian cricket team. He has to just maintain discipline and consistently practice to get a call from Indian cricket team.