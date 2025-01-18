Mad Square grand release in theatres on March 29th

One of the most prominent Telugu film production houses, Sithara Entertainments is gearing up to present a sequel to the previous hit MAD with title “MAD Square.” MAD became full-fledged blockbuster by giving hilarious Entertainment to audience in theatres.

The film has garnered massive buzz with the two chartbuster songs.

Today, makers announced that Mad Square is set to hit theatres on March 29th, 2025. Makers promise more Mad Maxx entertainment than the first part.

MAD Square is being made by Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Suryadeva Naga Vamsi presents the film which has ace cinematographer Shamdatand National Award winning editor Navin Nooli.

The film’s lead actors, Sangeeth Shobhan, Narne Nithin, and Ram Nithin, are ready to create sensation once again. Bheems Ceciroleo is composing the music. More details will be announced soon.