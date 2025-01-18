x
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya's Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal 'Sehra'
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Home > Politics

New Twist in Mohan Babu Family Controversy

Published on January 18, 2025 by swathy

New Twist in Mohan Babu Family Controversy

Actor Manchu Manoj visited the Ranga Reddy District Collector, which is significant given the ongoing disputes involving the Mohan Babu family. Manoj reportedly discussed several recent issues during the meeting with the Collector. Previously, Mohan Babu had approached a magistrate, requesting action to remove individuals allegedly occupying his property in Jalpally. Mohan Babu claimed that his residence had been encroached upon and that he had been staying in Tirupati for some time. Following this, the Collector issued notices to Manchu Manoj, who was reportedly residing at the disputed property.

Manoj’s meeting with the Collector is believed to be an effort to provide clarification regarding the situation. Speaking to the media Manoj called his father innocent and it was Manchu Vishnu who is behind the moves of his father. He said that he called them for a one to one discussion but it never happened. Seems like there are no efforts made to resolve the issue.

