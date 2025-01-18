x
Movie News

Dhanush and Venky Atluri to Collaborate again

Published on January 18, 2025

Dhanush and Venky Atluri to Collaborate again

Dhanush is planning numerous ambitious projects. From Idly Kadai to Kubera, the actor seems to have many surprises for his fans. Recent reports suggest that the Tamil star has signed another new film. According to the ongoing news, Dhanush has given his approval for a new movie. He will be collaborating with Telugu director Venky Atluri, who recently delivered a super hit film Lucky Baskhar starring Dulquer Salmaan. Additionally, the reports indicate that the makers have even finalized a title for the film, called Honest Raj. Sithara Entertainments will produce this film and an official announcement about Honest Raj is awaited. Dhanush and Venky Atluri have delivered a super hit like Sir in the past and this is their second collaboration.

Regarding Dhanush’s upcoming projects, he recently unveiled a completely new look in the posters of his film Idly Kadai, where he will be sharing the screen with Nithya Menen. This film marks Dhanush’s fourth directorial venture, following movies like Pa Paandi, Raayan, and NEEK. The release of another movie titled Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, which was originally planned for February 7, 2025, has been postponed to a new date. This decision was made to avoid a clash with the release of Ajith’s film Vidamuyaarchi, which is scheduled to hit the theaters on February 6, 2025.

