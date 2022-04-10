Nivetha Pethuraj, Chandoo Mondeti promise racy show with ‘Bloody Mary’ trailer

Advertisement

Popular actress Nivetha Pethuraj will be seen making her OTT debut with an Aha series titled Bloody Mary. Interestingly, the crime thriller will also mark the streaming debut of leading director Chandoo Mondeti.

The makers of Bloody Mary have released the trailer, showing Nivetha Pethuraj in a never before character. Backed by a strong memory power, she is on a revenge mode.

The trailer indicates Bloody Mary to be streamed from April 15 on Aha will be a one-of-its-kind crime drama that would bring out another side of both Chandoo Mondeti and Nivetha Pethuraj.

It will be worth for binge watching, sources add. Karthik Gattamneni has wielded the camera for Bloody May, while Kaala Bhairava has composed the music. The release date will be announced soon.