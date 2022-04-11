Rajamouli keen to work on an OTT Film

SS Rajamouli is the country’s biggest director and the entire film industry is in wow by his vision and clarity. His recent offering RRR raked over Rs 1000 crores and the top director is a relieved man. He is on a break and he will start working on the script of his next film in May. The film features Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. In one of his recent interactions, SS Rajamouli said that he is keen to direct an OTT film. Rajamouli says he is understanding the impact of OTT and the genres.

“I am keen to work on an OTT film. I want more and more people to watch my content and this is possible through OTT films or web-based projects. I will be pushed aside if I am not into OTT content. South films are no longer regional films. RRR is also doing well in many western countries which proves that creative content has no barriers and it can reach wider sections of the audience” told SS Rajamouli.